 Skip Nav
HGTV
What Really Happens After You're Cast on Fixer Upper
Affordable Decor
The $280 King-Size Bed Frame That Actually Saved Me Money
Decor Shopping
Target's Fall Decor Line Has Arrived! Here Are 7 Products You Need For Cozy Vibes
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
A Chef Makes Steak Dinners For the Queen's Corgis and Other Fascinating Facts About the Lives of Royal Pets

Their owners live in palaces and wear diamonds and priceless heirlooms, but what about the lifestyles of the much-beloved royal pets? It's been said that the queen prefers dogs and horses to humans, and the homes and grooming and eating habits of her many animals prove that they are surely among the most beloved creatures in all the land. Whether it comes to her majesty's Corgis, Camilla's rescue dogs, or William and Kate's English Cocker Spaniel, Lupo, the faithful friends of the royal family are some very pampered pooches indeed. We take a closer look at the fabulous life of royal pets ahead.

The Queen's Corgis
The Queen's Hunting Dogs
The Queen's Horses
The Royal Stables
Camilla's Rescue Dogs
William and Kate's Pup
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The RoyalsPets
Queen Elizabeth II
by Marcia Moody
What Do the British Royals Eat?
The Royals
A Former Royal Chef Reveals the Eating Habits of Princess Diana, Prince Harry, and More
by Erin Cullum
Where Will the New Royal Baby Be in Line For the Throne?
The Royals
by Brittney Stephens
Where Does Queen Letizia Live?
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia's Palaces Might Be Even More Glamorous Than Her Fashion
by Marcia Moody
Princess Beatrice Wearing Floral Jacket
Princess Beatrice
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds