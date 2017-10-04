A Chef Makes Steak Dinners For the Queen's Corgis and Other Fascinating Facts About the Lives of Royal Pets

Their owners live in palaces and wear diamonds and priceless heirlooms, but what about the lifestyles of the much-beloved royal pets? It's been said that the queen prefers dogs and horses to humans, and the homes and grooming and eating habits of her many animals prove that they are surely among the most beloved creatures in all the land. Whether it comes to her majesty's Corgis, Camilla's rescue dogs, or William and Kate's English Cocker Spaniel, Lupo, the faithful friends of the royal family are some very pampered pooches indeed. We take a closer look at the fabulous life of royal pets ahead.