San Francisco Chenery House
This San Francisco House Has Its Own Block, and That's the Most Boring Part About It
San Francisco is known for having outrageous real estate, but we're guessing you haven't seen anything as mind-blowing as this newly listed compound in the city's Glen Park neighborhood, which includes a garden cottage, a three-unit building, and parking accommodations for 19 cars — no big deal. Nestled in one of the largest private lots in San Francisco, the main estate features baller-status amenities like an indoor pool with a retractable glass roof; sweeping views of the skyline, bridge, and city; and a whopping 24,624-square-foot lot size. The main residence includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms, but the three-unit building also has two two-bedroom, two-bathroom units and one one-bedroom with a loft and an in-law, so there's plenty of space. Listed for $12.5 million, it's one of those listings you have to see to believe. Lucky for us, there's a video that offers a virtual tour. For even more images, check out the full gallery.