 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
What's Even Cuter Than a Tiny House? A Tiny Dome, That's What
Lauren Conrad
30 Times a Glimpse of Lauren Conrad's Interior Design Just Wasn't Enough
Summer
8 Amazing Plants That Will Help Keep Your Home Cool This Summer
magnolia market
3 Surprising Realities of Visiting Magnolia Market in Real Life

Small Dome Homes

What's Even Cuter Than a Tiny House? A Tiny Dome, That's What


Check out the latest construction to best tiny houses: the adorable dome homes coming out of Smartdome Constructions, a Slovenian company committed to making housing that is sleek, eco-friendly, and portable. The tiny, geometric abodes can be set down virtually anywhere, reducing the need to clear much land. So, if you've found a plot of land that you love but the terrain is uneven or not cleared enough to squeeze in a full-size home, just plunk down a dome and call it a day.

And you really can do the plunking — dome homes are DIY. The domes are elevated above the land on adjustable steel legs, and the modules are comprised of galvanized steel and a moisture-resistant timber framework sealed with UV-resistant rubber. Inhabitat points out that due to its modular design, "the homes can be easily expanded, dismantled, and transported to new locations with little technical knowledge needed." According to Zeljko Hocevar of Smartdome, "It's the first printed dodecahedron structure in the world." It's like a space-age construction that quietly thrives in the middle of a forest.

There is the question of cost-effectiveness, however, as tiny homes don't always equal major savings, and the dome home is not uber cheap. For approximately $22,500, you can order the basic model of a Smartdome home, which measures around 270 square feet — but that doesn't factor in the cost of shipping from Slovenia, nor does the basic model include a bathroom or kitchen.

So, it may not make financial sense for everyone, but for nature-lovers, tiny-home enthusiasts, and DIY warriors who have a plot of land available, dome just may be where the heart is.

Image Source: Inhabitat
Join the conversation
Tiny HomesSmall Space Living
Join The Conversation
Small Space Living
How to Create a Killer Garden Wall in Your Apartment
by Kate McKenna
Converted Shed Inspiration
House Tour
A Backyard Shed Becomes a Mini Dream Home
by Angela Elias
The Best Home Decor For Small Spaces
Small Space Living
10 Essentials Every Small Home Should Have
by Angela Elias
Advanced Grammar Quiz
Humor
This Grammar Quiz Will Make You Feel Like a Genius — Until You Realize It's So Wrong
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Tiny House Ideas
Small Space Living
31 Lavish Reasons We Want to Move into a Tiny Home
by Adrienne Holland
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds