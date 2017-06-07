What's Even Cuter Than a Tiny House? A Tiny Dome, That's What



Check out the latest construction to best tiny houses: the adorable dome homes coming out of Smartdome Constructions, a Slovenian company committed to making housing that is sleek, eco-friendly, and portable. The tiny, geometric abodes can be set down virtually anywhere, reducing the need to clear much land. So, if you've found a plot of land that you love but the terrain is uneven or not cleared enough to squeeze in a full-size home, just plunk down a dome and call it a day.

And you really can do the plunking — dome homes are DIY. The domes are elevated above the land on adjustable steel legs, and the modules are comprised of galvanized steel and a moisture-resistant timber framework sealed with UV-resistant rubber. Inhabitat points out that due to its modular design, "the homes can be easily expanded, dismantled, and transported to new locations with little technical knowledge needed." According to Zeljko Hocevar of Smartdome, "It's the first printed dodecahedron structure in the world." It's like a space-age construction that quietly thrives in the middle of a forest.

There is the question of cost-effectiveness, however, as tiny homes don't always equal major savings, and the dome home is not uber cheap. For approximately $22,500, you can order the basic model of a Smartdome home, which measures around 270 square feet — but that doesn't factor in the cost of shipping from Slovenia, nor does the basic model include a bathroom or kitchen.

So, it may not make financial sense for everyone, but for nature-lovers, tiny-home enthusiasts, and DIY warriors who have a plot of land available, dome just may be where the heart is.