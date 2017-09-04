 Skip Nav
How a Mom of 3 Created the Most Efficient Kitchen Ever
20 Brilliant Organizational Hacks For Every Room
Greet the Season With These 13 Beautiful Fall Wreaths
How to Make a Cramped Kitchen Feel Light and Open

Making the most of a cramped kitchen doesn't mean that beautiful design needs to take a backseat to efficiency. Designer and blogger Kristin Jackson used Home Depot's exclusive Martha Stewart Living™ Kitchen collection to transform her tiny space into a magazine-worthy masterpiece — all without adding a single square foot.

A look at Kristin's kitchen before the makeover.
Additional counter space, a smarter layout, and a feeling of openness were all priorities for the kitchen makeover.
By switching around appliances and extending the cabinets and counter, Kristin made room for open shelves and a stunning herringbone-tiled accent wall.
The cabinet/counter addition turned a small and awkward wall space into a functional storage solution and workspace.
We love the edges of the stone backsplash!
Floating shelves gave Kristin the open feeling she craved while allowing her to still show off the tiled accent wall.
Deciding to camouflage the switch plates was pure genius!
Drawer organizers keep flatware and other tools in order. How pretty is that gold flatware?
Placing lazy Susans in kitchen cabinets makes it easy to pack and access smaller cooking items.
Having a designated spice drawer makes it easy to see and grab all of the spices you regularly use.
Adding banquet seating and a round tulip table makes it possible to have a breakfast nook in cramped kitchen quarters.
On the opposite side, a hanging rack for pots and pans frees up precious cabinet space.
Before the makeover, Kristin's refrigerator was toward the back of the kitchen.
She decided to switch the order and also placed the microwave above the oven.
Even the sliding pocket door has beautiful brass details.
Adding a shallow side cabinet is a brilliant idea for keeping keys and wallets all in one place. Check out the full renovation reveal and shopping details at The Hunted Interior!
