Gwyneth's Favorite Home Organizer Gave Us Tips You Can Execute With 1 Trip to Target

When every inch is precious, you have to plan your space carefully. No one understands this better than Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the organization experts at The Home Edit. Gwyneth Paltrow tapped these talented pros to tidy up her Hamptons home, and Target has just partnered with them, finding the best ways to combine their affordable products with The Home Edit's genius organization tips. Whether you're trying to tame the clutter in your studio, make room for your SO's belongings in a tiny apartment, or decorate a college dorm, Clea and Joanna's tips will help you maximize your space and maintain your sanity.



10 Essentials Every Small Home Should Have Related