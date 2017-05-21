20 Times Patricia Altschul's Charleston Mansion Was the Epitome of Southern Charm

When it comes to Bravo's hit series Southern Charm, it is definitely safe to say that matriarch Patricia Altschul always knows best. From party planning, to dinner parties, and even down to how to make the perfect dirty martini, Patricia has proven that she is the prime example of Southern elegance and class. And while we have been gifted little snippets of her historical Charleston, SC, home on the show, we were still curious to find out a little bit more about Patricia and her impressive home style. Read on as we have searched her Instagram for the most over-the-top design tips straight from our favorite Southern belle.