Every Diehard Stranger Things Fan Needs These 26 Items in Their Home

Are you counting the days until Stranger Things Season 2 is released? Well we have a great way for diehard fans to pass the time: decorating their home. Instead of agonizing over every potential plot twist and detail, fill your time and every inch of your house with clever decor that shows off your love of the Netflix series. From subtle to spooky, we've found the 26 pieces of decor every Stranger Things fans need to decorate their home with.

Recycled Wood Sign
Scented Candles
Postcards
Coffee Mug
Hand-Painted Doormat
Print or Card Download
Painted Glass Ornament ($13)
Prayer Candles
Papercut Art in Frame
Poster Download
Eleven Embroidery Hoop
Chopping Board
Eggo Potholder Set
Crochet Christmas Lights
Pillow Cover
Handmade Magnet Set
Throw Pillow
Stranger Things Magnets
Embroidery Hoop
Handmade Magnet
Handmade Print
Nightlight
Quote Pencil Set
Decorative Doormat
Mini Lantern
Eleven Eggo Sticker
Decor Shopping
