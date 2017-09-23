Stranger Things House
From Gilmore Girls to Stranger Things, What Your Favorite TV Homes Would Look Like IRL
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
From Gilmore Girls to Stranger Things, What Your Favorite TV Homes Would Look Like IRL
It's one thing to watch characters sitting in their living room on television, but another to really grasp how they move in the space; where does that door way lead to? What's on the other side of the bathroom? Is the kitchen really the same size as the bedroom? Lucky for us, Homes.com has done their homework and drawn up the floor plans from today's biggest cult hits. Take a stroll through your favorite TV homes in the slideshow ahead.
0previous images
-26more images