 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Could Tarek El Moussa Be the Next Bachelor? He's Definitely Into the Idea
HGTV
What Really Happens After You're Cast on Fixer Upper
Celebrity Homes
If We Were the Obamas, We Wouldn't Want to Leave This $8.1M Brick Mansion Either
Jamie Chung
You're Going to Want to Copy Every Inch of Jamie Chung's Backyard Oasis

Is Tarek El Moussa Going on the Bachelor?

Could Tarek El Moussa Be the Next Bachelor? He's Definitely Into the Idea

Following his dramatic split from Christina El Moussa in 2016, Tarek El Moussa is trying to keep his personal life simple as a self-proclaimed "single guy loving life." In a recent interview with E! News, the Flip or Flop host opened up about dating, coparenting, and The Bachelor.

When asked about his so-called "new life," Tarek said, "The biggest thing I'm doing is half of the time is spending time with my kids and the other half is traveling. I'm going out to dinners. I'm meeting new friends." He also explained, "I've never really been single before, believe it or not, so it's a whole new life and I'm having a lot of fun. I'm just a free spirit. I'm happy. I love going on dates. I like meeting girls. I'm just enjoying it."

Related
Are You Near a Fan? Because These Shirtless Tarek El Moussa Pics Are Too Hot to Handle

That being said, fatherhood is still his top priority. Tarek said, "I'm a dad half the time, I'm a single guy half the time, so I have at this point in my life the best of both worlds after the separation." Adding, "Being a dad is number one."

ADVERTISEMENT

Though Tarek said he's opposed to using a dating app, he isn't ruling out dating shows. When asked if he would ever be on The Bachelor, Tarek said, "I would be open to that. I would absolutely be open to that."

In another moment, he clarified, "I'm open for dating shows. I'm ready to date and be healthy. I mean, the last three years have really kicked my butt: cancer, cancer, back, 50-pound weight swing. I'm finally in a place where I'm healthy, happy, and I'm ready to move forward." Your move, ABC.

Image Source: Getty / Noel Vasquez
Join the conversation
Flip Or FlopTarek El MoussaHGTVThe Bachelor
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
The Bachelor Winter Games Spinoff
The Bachelorette
The Bachelor's Latest Spinoff Takes "Fighting For Love" to a Whole New Level
by Kelsie Gibson
Fixer Upper: Behind the Design Trailer
HGTV
This Sneak Peek of Fixer Upper's New Show Reveals 1 Behind-the-Scenes Secret
by Angela Elias
The Bachelor Mansion
House Tour
The Bachelor House Is Even Better IRL Than On the Show
by Maggie Winterfeldt
New House Hunters Spinoffs 2017
HGTV
Set Your DVR, There Are TWO New House Hunters Spinoffs Coming Soon
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds