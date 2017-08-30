 Skip Nav
13 Inspiring Pieces of Tattoo-Inspired Wall Art to Jazz Up Your Home

Maybe you can't bring yourself to commit to a tattoo on your body or maybe you love tattoos so much that you want to display them elsewhere. Whatever the case, you can find beautiful art inspired by tattoos, whether they're intricate linework or skin covered in art. Ahead, find a few inspiring pieces that you'll either want to hang on your wall or get tattooed on your body. The choice is yours, and either sounds like a fine idea.

Vintage Navy Photo
$15
Stencil Pen Patent Art
$6
Complete Set of 2 Sailor Tattoo Art Prints on Upcycled Vintage Dictionary Page
$12
Swallow Art Print
$27
Air Brush Patent Print
$5
Black and White Photography Tattoo Print
$15
Vintage Tattoo Art
$10
Vintage Pin-Up Girl Illustration
$12
Tattoo Dictionary Art Print
$9
Old-School Anchor Tattoo Art Print
$7
Ornate Elephant Print
$62
Book Page Art "Butterfly Key"
$15
TattoosArtHome Decor
