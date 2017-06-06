Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Don't Just Have a Bahamas Home — They Have an Entire Island

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill didn't want just any beach house — they wanted a whole damn island, and it only took a modest nine years to build their picture-perfect getaway from the ground up.

Back in 2003, the couple arrived at the future site of their home on an island in the Bahamas, which was then only inhabited by a mere shack. When the duo bought the 20-acre property, they didn't exactly realize how much effort their home-building project would entail. "We set out to build a house. We had no idea we had to build everything else," Hill told Architectural Digest in a recent feature. "We basically had to build a little town."

To craft their dreamy slice of paradise, Hill and McGraw teamed up with architects Bobby McAlpine and Greg Tankersley of McAlpine, the same design firm that helped with their homes in Tennessee. They wanted to "feel connected to the outside," Hill explained to Architectural Digest, especially when it comes to the ocean breeze. After laying down the property's infrastructure, construction workers got down to business to fulfill the designers' vision: something encapsulating the idea that "in paradise, you live in ways you can't live in civilization."

This vision came to fruition in the form of a sprawling compound with eight "pavilions," which are all connected by open-air passageways. As if the outside of the home wasn't enough of a sight to see, the inside may be even better. Interior designer Ray Booth crafted the perfect naturalistic decor that speaks for itself. "I think the beach has always represented, to the McGraws, a simplicity that their everyday life lacks," Booth said. "So this house needed to offer a real clarity and cleanliness in its aesthetic. It's essentially a bleached-out white [throughout]; where there is color, it's pulled directly out of those beautiful Bahamian waters."

Simply put, their Bahamian getaway is straight out of a dream. Read on for a peek at their tropical digs, and then head on over to ArchitecturalDigest.com for the full story.