What Is Hemp Concrete?
Why Homes Built With Cannabis Concrete Are the Wave of the Future, Man
Image Source: Yoav Etiel / Tav Group
In addition to its many other delightful uses, cannabis can also make for a reliable building material. In Ein Hod, Israel, architectural firm Tav Group has created an "ecological house" using all earth-based materials, including one of the dankest substances around: hemp. The building's walls are made of local stone from the site's excavation material, while the upper floor walls are cast in a concrete alternative called hempcrete, made out of hemp mixed with lime.
The cannabis-based building material is an ecologically responsible alternative to typical concrete, which can cause a variety of environmental troubles, particularly in the toxic process of producing it. Hemp, on the other hand, makes for a groovy and natural construction alternative, and it even offers benefits that traditional concrete can't provide.
What are the benefits of using hemp concrete?
- Environmental responsibility. The process of manufacturing hemp concrete is earth-friendly, avoiding the toxicity of concrete production.
- Humidity control. In contrast to traditional concrete, hemp concrete is more porous, allowing for better humidity control.
- Lowered energy costs. Hemp concrete provides excellent insulation, keeping the building cool even in a hot climate, which translates into lowered energy costs for the homeowner.
Take a look at the beautiful pictures of the house that hemp built below. They're strangely . . . relaxing.
Image Source: Yaeli Gavrieli / Tav Group
Image Source: Yaeli Gavrieli / Tav Group
Image Source: Yaeli Gavrieli / Tav Group
Image Source: Yaeli Gavrieli / Tav Group
Image Source: Yaeli Gavrieli / Tav Group