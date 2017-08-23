A Home Editor's Secret Source For Incredible Area Rugs

Something happens to me when I hunt for a new rug. I get tunnel vision. I detour into every decor shop I pass on the street. I spend hours staring at my laptop scrolling through page after page of rugs for sale online, until, late into the night, bleary-eyed and head pounding, my husband forces me to go to bed.



I can't tell you what I'm looking for exactly, short of a general color palette, but I'll know it as soon as I see it. And so I search. Limited only by the amount of time I have to shop online and my conservative budget – with how quickly rugs get trashed in my busy house, I refuse to invest big bucks into them – and motivated by the thrill of the hunt, the satisfaction of the finding "the one."

Over the course of several moves and redesigns, I've consistently had success with three online rug stores. From the magenta oriental in my living room to the perfectly faded leopard-print rug in my bedroom to the vibrant blue kilim in my son's nursery, these online shops are my go-to destinations when I want an on-trend, unique, affordable area rug. Check them out ahead.