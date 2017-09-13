Pssst! Here's the Best Place to Score a Trendy Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree For Cheap

While there are a handful of trendy plants dominating design-driven Instagram accounts, there's no denying the staying power of one in particular: the fiddle leaf fig tree. Even popular plant ladies like Joanna Gaines can't resist this pillar plant of the design world. I myself can't seem to quit this large-leaf beauty. If you're like me and your love for this overused plant has trumped your desire to avoid being basic, welcome to the club. Now that we're owning it, let's talk about the silver lining of the increasing popularity of this omnipresent plant: better availability and more affordable prices.

Gone are the days where your only option of owning a fiddle leaf fig tree involved a triple-digit price tag and stalking local nurseries for refreshed inventory. We've caught wind of fiddle leaf fig trees being sold at Costco for $47, but I've had even better luck finding them at another affordable retailer: The Home Depot. Besides being able to score smaller fiddle leaf fig trees for as little as $10, The Home Depot also has an unbelievably fantastic plant return policy. I purchased a five-foot fiddle leaf fig tree from The Home Depot for $50 a few months ago and it's going strong, despite the fact that I have a subpar green thumb. If you're in the market for one, be sure to check out your local Home Depot and follow these pro tips for keeping your fiddle leaf fig tree healthy.