The 1 Piece of Decor Joanna Gaines Can Never Resist

Joanna Gaines is many things: wife, mother, designer extraordinaire, and . . . a self-proclaimed plant lady! While some people are addicted to buying shoes, Joanna is addicted to buying plants, from tiny succulents to potted olive trees. This Fixer Upper star has never seen a houseplant she didn't love, as evidenced by the numerous pictures she's posted to Instagram of herself surrounded by mountains of greenery. She even added a "Plant Lady" t-shirt ($24) to Magnolia's apparel offerings. Need more proof that Joanna is an unabashed plant addict? Check out the slideshow ahead.

