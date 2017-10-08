Whitney Port Just Revealed Sonny's Nursery — and It's Perfection

Whitney Port welcomed an adorable baby boy named Sonny in July, but the former Hills star didn't know what her baby's gender would be until he was born, so designing the nursery was a bit of a challenge. "Since we didn't find out the sex of our baby, we wanted the room to be very gender-neutral without being too boring," she explained. To help her create the perfect space for her little one, Whitney teamed up with Donna Garlough, style director at online furniture and decor retailer Joss & Main. Together, they created a Moroccan-meets-whimsical space filled with light wood, airy neutrals, and fairy-tale charm. Take a tour and get the design details from Whitney and Donna ahead. Then, shop the look on Joss & Main.