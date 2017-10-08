 Skip Nav
Good Bones
Why You're Going to Fall in Love With HGTV's Good Bones
Whitney Port Just Revealed Sonny's Nursery — and It's Perfection

Whitney Port welcomed an adorable baby boy named Sonny in July, but the former Hills star didn't know what her baby's gender would be until he was born, so designing the nursery was a bit of a challenge. "Since we didn't find out the sex of our baby, we wanted the room to be very gender-neutral without being too boring," she explained. To help her create the perfect space for her little one, Whitney teamed up with Donna Garlough, style director at online furniture and decor retailer Joss & Main. Together, they created a Moroccan-meets-whimsical space filled with light wood, airy neutrals, and fairy-tale charm. Take a tour and get the design details from Whitney and Donna ahead. Then, shop the look on Joss & Main.

"There were five things that were huge priorities to me," Whitney said. "A crib, a dresser that acted as a changing table, a soft rug, a glider, and a day bed." For other nonpriority accents, like the adorable $100 lighting pendant or $88 floor lamp, she went the affordable route.
Donna describes the dresser-slash-changing-table as a sleek match to the modern crib.
There are "plenty of natural materials like wood, leather, rope, and woven seagrass added character and texture," describes Donna. But, she notes, it wasn't just about looking good. "It also had to be a functional space."
Whitney explains the gorgeous wallpaper was a last-minute addition to add some more whimsy to the space. "It's such a pretty print in the right color without being too gender-specific." In addition to being beautiful, it's also refreshingly affordable at just $1.40 per square foot.
For the spacious seating-slash-napping-area, Donna explains, "We brought in a twin-size linen daybed for cuddling with Sonny during the long nights." A framed Grey Malin photograph and some richly textured throw pillows serve to add to the whimsical vibe.
Sonny's modern crib is accented with a hip neutral-printed sheet, big on personality yet perfect for a boy or girl.
Donna summarizes the colors in the nursery as "a gender-neutral palette of white and sand." For accents, she "brought in touches of black, green, and warm terracotta in the rug and pillows."
