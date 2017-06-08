 Skip Nav
Zara's Summer Home Collection Is Powder-Pink Perfection — and You Need It Now
Lauren Conrad
30 Times a Glimpse of Lauren Conrad's Interior Design Just Wasn't Enough
Summer
8 Amazing Plants That Will Help Keep Your Home Cool This Summer
magnolia market
3 Surprising Realities of Visiting Magnolia Market in Real Life
Zara's Summer Home Collection Is Powder-Pink Perfection — and You Need It Now

There's something about the delicate blush color of Rosé wine that we can't get enough of — in bottle or decor form. So when we saw that this innately feminine hue was a theme in Zara's Summer 2017 Home collection, we wanted to buy basically everything. Instead, for the sake of our wallets, we've narrowed it down to a selection of gorgeous pastel linens and playful season accent pieces sure to turn any home into a breezy Summer paradise nearly as delicious as an ice-cold glass of Rosé. Check them out ahead.

