Alessandra Ambrosio Demonstrates How to Wear the Freshest Summer Item: the Maxi
From Her Engagement to 2017, This Is Queen Letizia of Spain's Style Evolution
11 Fresh and Tart Strawberry Cocktails That Make Happy Hour Even Better
7 Lip Colors Jennifer Lopez Loves — and You Should Too
Alessandra Ambrosio Demonstrates How to Wear the Freshest Summer Item: the Maxi

When it comes to comfortable, fresh Summer style, there's no one else to look to for inspiration than Brazilian Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio. The avid music festival fan has picked up a trick or two about staying cool in the highest temperatures, living first in hot and humid Erechim, Brazil, then always sunny Los Angeles.

Her favorite Summer item might shock you, though. It's not jean shorts (though, she does wear them on occasion), and it's also not rompers. It's a piece you probably have buried in the back of your closet, from back in 2014 when everyone was wearing one, day in and day out. It's the maxi, both in dress and skirt form. Keep reading for 10 styles Alessandra loves to rock, and find a few shopping suggestions that make copying her effortless look even easier.

67 Bikini Photos That Show Alessandra Ambrosio's Amazing Body

