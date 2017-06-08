 Skip Nav
Alessandra Ambrosio Just Wore the 1-Piece You'll Live In All Summer Long
Alessandra Ambrosio Wearing a Striped One-Piece June 2017

Alessandra Ambrosio Just Wore the 1-Piece You'll Live In All Summer Long

Sailing away ...🌅 ⚓️🌅 #islandlife

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

If you were looking for one swimsuit you could wear all Summer long year after year, Alessandra Ambrosio just found it for you. The Brazilian Victoria's Secret Angel showed off a classic striped blue-and-white one-piece while on a sailboat in an undisclosed tropical location (she's there for a special project).

While we admire Alessandra's usual choice of a sexy bikini with a funky print or a one-piece with complicated cutouts or a strappy back to show off her insanely fit body, her plain and simple swimwear choice is something we can actually see ourselves wearing. In fact, we already have a similar one-piece in our closet — and you probably do, too. If you don't, scroll ahead for a few shopping options.

Splendid Chambray One Piece Swimsuit Splendid Chambray One Piece Swimsuit Splendid Chambray One Piece Swimsuit $108 $68.85 Bloomingdale's Splendid One-Piece Swimwear
Shoshanna Ombre Textured Stripe Halter One-Piece Shoshanna Ombre Textured Stripe Halter One-Piece Shoshanna Ombre Textured Stripe Halter One-Piece $198 $79.99 6pm.com Shoshanna One-Piece Swimwear
Araks Harley One Piece Araks Harley One Piece Araks Harley One Piece $285 $171 shopbop.com Araks One-Piece Swimwear
Women's J.crew One-Shoulder Stripe One-Piece Swimsuit J.Crew Women's One-Shoulder Stripe One-Piece Swimsuit Women's J.crew One-Shoulder Stripe One-Piece Swimsuit $118 • Nordstrom J.Crew One-Piece Swimwear
SAILOR STRIPES Padded swimsuit SAILOR STRIPES Padded swimsuit SAILOR STRIPES Padded swimsuit $398 $143.28 La Perla La Perla One-Piece Swimwear
Solid & Striped Women's Anne-Marie Striped Microfiber Swimsuit Solid & Striped Women's Anne-Marie Striped Microfiber Swimsuit Solid & Striped Women's Anne-Marie Striped Microfiber Swimsuit $168 • Barneys New York Solid & Striped One-Piece Swimwear
