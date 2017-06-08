Alessandra Ambrosio Just Wore the 1-Piece You'll Live In All Summer Long

Sailing away ...🌅 ⚓️🌅 #islandlife A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jun 7, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

If you were looking for one swimsuit you could wear all Summer long year after year, Alessandra Ambrosio just found it for you. The Brazilian Victoria's Secret Angel showed off a classic striped blue-and-white one-piece while on a sailboat in an undisclosed tropical location (she's there for a special project).

While we admire Alessandra's usual choice of a sexy bikini with a funky print or a one-piece with complicated cutouts or a strappy back to show off her insanely fit body, her plain and simple swimwear choice is something we can actually see ourselves wearing. In fact, we already have a similar one-piece in our closet — and you probably do, too. If you don't, scroll ahead for a few shopping options.