 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Your Avocado Toast Addiction Will Only Get Stronger With These 9 Awesome Recipes
Dinner
31 Taco Recipes That Prove You Can Eat Tacos For a Month Without Getting Bored
Jordana Brewster
Allow Jordana Brewster to Be Your Healthy Fitness Inspiration
Beauty Tips
7 DIY Hair Remedies Your Grandma Always Talked About That Actually Work
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 10  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Your Avocado Toast Addiction Will Only Get Stronger With These 9 Awesome Recipes

Creamy, salty, crunchy — even at its most basic, avocado toast is pretty awesome. But these even-better recipes use Latin flavors to prove you can still kick things up a few notches. Keep scrolling for a list of tostadas that will become your new favorite go-to snacks. Then, if you're feeling more ambitious, check out our list of 25 amazing dishes that celebrate your love for avocado.

Related
25+ Recipes That Will Make Avocado-Lovers Totally Lose It
You'll Never Eat Boring Avocado Toast Again After Trying This Spiced-Up Recipe
Tuna Avocado Tostadas Good Enough For Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina FoodPOPSUGAR VoicesAvocadosRecipes
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Dinner
31 Taco Recipes That Prove You Can Eat Tacos For a Month Without Getting Bored
by Alessandra Foresto
Disneyland Mango Bar With Tajin and Chamoy Sauce
Food News
This Disneyland Dessert Has Tajín, Chamoy, and Everything Dreams Are Made Of
by Brinton Parker
Puerto Rican Recipes
Dinner
Master Puerto Rican Food With These Mouthwatering Classic Recipes
by Alessandra Foresto
POPSUGAR Voices
Advice to the New Prospective Date/Girlfriend From the Soon-to-Be Ex-Wife
by Laura Lifshitz
Weekend Ways to Practice Self-Care
Wellness
10 Ways to Practice Self-Care This Weekend (That Don't Involve Spas)
by Nicole Yi
The Best Ina Garten Recipes
Ina Garten
18 Foolproof Ina Garten Recipes
by Nicole Perry
Cheap and Easy Grilling Recipes
Grilling
by Erin Cullum
Latin Avocado Recipes
Spring
Celebrate Your Love For Avocado With 35+ Amazing Recipes
by Alessandra Foresto
Best Buy Employee Secrets
Consumerism
6 Secrets From Best Buy Employees That'll Change How You Shop
by Nicole Yi
Zoodle Recipes For Summer
Healthy Recipes
Summery Zoodle Recipes to Keep Dinner Healthy and Light
by Rachel Fendel
Best 2017 Summer Books For Women
Summer
Dive Into This Summer's Best New Beach Reads!
by Brenda Janowitz
Latin Strawberry Cocktail Recipes
Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds