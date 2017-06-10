We Thought We Were Over Beauty and the Beast — Until We Heard This Spanglish Cover

In the weeks following the release of Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast, we'll admit that we got a little sick of hearing those same songs — that is, until we found this soulful Spanglish cover.

On YouTube, rising artist Cristina Quinones shared her rendition of the movie's eponymous song, most recently sung by John Legend and Ariana Grande. For her cover, Cristina tapped Jonny Ice to be her duet partner. Though the beginning of the cover is lovely, it's even more beautiful when it's sung in Spanish toward the end of the tune. Refer to 1:48 in the video above to see what we mean.