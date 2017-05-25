 Skip Nav
Your Summer Picnic Won't Be Complete Without 1 of These Pretty Blankets

Best Picnic Blankets

Your Summer Picnic Won't Be Complete Without 1 of These Pretty Blankets

You thought about the delicious food you'll bring in the cutest picnic basket and the wine you'll drink while enjoying the perfect quick read, but did you think of the blanket you'll need to lay on the grass or the sand before enjoying all the yummy treats you've prepared? Don't forget that! A colorful, decorative picnic throw can take a regular al fresco eating experience and turn it into the most picture-perfect Instagram moment. Find just a few shopping suggestions ahead.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim
DENY Designs Dash and Ash Strawberry Picnic Sherpa Fleece Throw
DENY Designs Dash and Ash Strawberry Picnic Sherpa Fleece Throw

DENY Designs Dash and Ash Strawberry Picnic Sherpa Fleece Throw ($79)

West Elm Alfresco Stripe Picnic Throw
West Elm Alfresco Stripe Picnic Throw

West Elm Alfresco Stripe Picnic Throw ($49)

Zestt Hex Picnic Throw Blanket
Zestt Hex Picnic Throw Blanket

Zestt Hex Picnic Throw Blanket ($88)

Yellow Fruit Bed Blanket
Yellow Fruit Bed Blanket

Yellow Fruit Bed Blanket ($20)

DENY Designs Pastel Cactus Tapestry
DENY Designs Pastel Cactus Tapestry

DENY Designs Pastel Cactus Tapestry ($69)

Summer Picnic Throw Multi Geo
Summer Picnic Throw Multi Geo

Summer Picnic Throw Multi Geo ($20)

Jayson Home Pom Pom Picnic Blanket
Jayson Home Pom Pom Picnic Blanket

Jayson Home Pom Pom Picnic Blanket ($125)

Crate & Barrel French Stripe 60" Square Picnic Blanket
Crate & Barrel French Stripe 60" Square Picnic Blanket

Crate & Barrel French Stripe 60" Square Picnic Blanket ($50)

Sunnylife Picnic Blanket
Sunnylife Picnic Blanket

Sunnylife Picnic Blanket ($62)

Sagaform Star Picnic Blanket
Sagaform Star Picnic Blanket

Sagaform Star Picnic Blanket ($40)

