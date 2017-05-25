Your Summer Picnic Won't Be Complete Without 1 of These Pretty Blankets

You thought about the delicious food you'll bring in the cutest picnic basket and the wine you'll drink while enjoying the perfect quick read, but did you think of the blanket you'll need to lay on the grass or the sand before enjoying all the yummy treats you've prepared? Don't forget that! A colorful, decorative picnic throw can take a regular al fresco eating experience and turn it into the most picture-perfect Instagram moment. Find just a few shopping suggestions ahead.