Spring Decor Best Picnic Blankets Your Summer Picnic Won't Be Complete Without 1 of These Pretty Blankets May 25, 2017 by Alessandra Foresto You thought about the delicious food you'll bring in the cutest picnic basket and the wine you'll drink while enjoying the perfect quick read, but did you think of the blanket you'll need to lay on the grass or the sand before enjoying all the yummy treats you've prepared? Don't forget that! A colorful, decorative picnic throw can take a regular al fresco eating experience and turn it into the most picture-perfect Instagram moment. Find just a few shopping suggestions ahead. Shop Brands Picnic Time · Melange Home · Kate Spade · Crate & Barrel · Evergreen · DENY Designs · west elm · Jayson Home · Sunnylife · Sagaform DENY Designs Dash and Ash Strawberry Picnic Sherpa Fleece Throw DENY Designs Dash and Ash Strawberry Picnic Sherpa Fleece Throw ($79) West Elm Alfresco Stripe Picnic Throw West Elm Alfresco Stripe Picnic Throw ($49) Zestt Hex Picnic Throw Blanket Zestt Hex Picnic Throw Blanket ($88) Yellow Fruit Bed Blanket Yellow Fruit Bed Blanket ($20) DENY Designs Pastel Cactus Tapestry DENY Designs Pastel Cactus Tapestry ($69) Summer Picnic Throw Multi Geo Summer Picnic Throw Multi Geo ($20) Jayson Home Pom Pom Picnic Blanket Jayson Home Pom Pom Picnic Blanket ($125) Crate & Barrel French Stripe 60" Square Picnic Blanket Crate & Barrel French Stripe 60" Square Picnic Blanket ($50) Sunnylife Picnic Blanket Sunnylife Picnic Blanket ($62) Sagaform Star Picnic Blanket Sagaform Star Picnic Blanket ($40)