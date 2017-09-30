 Skip Nav
You Haven't Lived Until You've Added These Latinx Stickers to Everything You Own

If you haven't quite grown up from your childhood sticker phase — it's OK, we haven't either — your mind is about to flip! Luckily, you don't have to wait until you do enough chores or pay a visit to a doctor's office to get them now, especially because you're going to want all 100+ of the Latinx-inspired stickers ahead.

Blank Tag Co. is a joint venture by 27-year-old Remi Silva and 26-year-old Alondra Carbajal. The two came up with the idea to create a brand that celebrated Latinx culture after taking a trip together to Tokyo, where they saw brands like B-Side Label selling stickers that "were extremely high quality and had a strong focus on the Japanese culture," they told POPSUGAR via email.

"Culture and happiness are very important to both of us and we want to showcase that to the world, via stickers. Stickers are more than just a piece of paper you place somewhere. Stickers are an expression of who you are, what you associate with, and a way to capture memories," Silva told us. "The stickers we make are chosen specifically with the aim to make all of our customers feel a sense of belonging and pride when they see them."

The brand features stickers for staple Latinx street food like conchas, tacos de asada, elote, mango con chile, churros, and mangonadas. They also have quote stickers with sayings, like Me Vale, Chingona, and Chismosa, and accessories stickers featuring huaraches, sombreros, hoop earrings, and so much more. Each costs $4, but packs range from $7 to $11. There are more than 100+ designs, and Silva and Carbajal already have more stickers coming. We've included some the most popular ones here and promise you'll love every single one of them.

The Elote ($4)
The Michelada ($4)
The Frutero Cart ($4)
The Burro Piñata ($4)
The Huaraches ($4)
Mango Con Chile ($4)
The Mangonada ($4)
Tacos de Asada ($4)
The Horchata Agua ($4)
The Paleta Cart ($4)
La Concha ($4)
The Chingona ($4)
The Pride Latinx ($4)
The Hoop Earrings ($4)
Me Vale ($4)
Chismosa ($4)
The Pupusa ($4)
The Boxing Gloves ($4)
The Chicharrones ($4)
The LA Street Dog ($4)
