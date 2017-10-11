We're Not Worthy! These Churros Stuffed With Cheese Are Too Much

The moment you see these churros on Instagram, you'll find it necessary to go on a mission to get them. Café Calacas is bringing these to the Oozefest by Foodbeast in Santa Ana, CA, and we just want to ask: "What did we do to be worthy of these, Café Calacas?"

The delicious-looking savory churros are made with potato, stuffed with Mexican ricotta, and rolled in parmesan and ancho powder, later drizzled with hatch chili sauce and Guajillo chile crema. Didn't reading every single one of those ingredients just make your mouth water? Because we are practically drooling right now! You can order these at the festival on Oct. 14 by asking for the churros de papa con requesón.