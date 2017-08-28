 Skip Nav
10 Celebrities Who Love Tequila So Much They Have Their Own Brand

What is there not to love when it comes to tequila? (Unless you had a serious run-in with it in college, then our serious apologies.) The smoky taste of the spirit pairs well with juices to create margaritas, can be sipped alone, and even adds a touch of flavor when added to cheesy dishes. Stars agree with us — some so much so that they decided to endorse the Mexican spirit by creating their own line. From George Clooney to Adam Levine to Jenni Rivera, scroll ahead to see which stars support tequila and mezcal all the way.

Justin Timberlake's Sauza 901
Carlos Santana's Casa Noble Tequila
Bethenny Frankel's Skinnygirl Margaritas
Diddy's DeLeón Tequila
John Paul DeJoria's Patrón Tequila
Adam Levine and Sammy Hagar's Santo Mezquila
