You Might Want to Sit Down! Here's a Recipe For Churro Ice Cream Sandwiches

Hold on to something, take a seat, and get ready to shout from the mountaintops that you have found the love of your life. What follows is a recipe for churro ice cream sandwiches. Are you back from screaming in joy around the house and enjoying a quick happy dance? OK, then we can continue. Yes! Churro ice cream sandwiches, created by chef Christy Vega from Mexican restaurant Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks, CA.

We're not going to sugarcoat it; these aren't a piece of cake to make. They require some patience and a lot of ingredients, but trust us when we say they are totally worth it. Just look at that picture above and tell us you're not dying to taste them.