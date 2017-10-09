This Is a Pumpkin Spice Latte Ice Cream Churro Sandwich — Is Your Mouth Salivating?

A post shared by ChurritoLoco (@churritoloco) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

Give us a minute while we find our words to describe the magical dessert we found while scouring the depths of Instagram. Introducing the pumpkin spice latte ice cream sandwich with, get this, candy corn, M&M's and caramel syrup between two churro "buns." Yes, you read every single one of those words correctly.

Churrito Loco is the bakery in Moreno Valley, CA, responsible for this insane creation, specializing in delicious churro treats like stuffed churros and hot dogs wrapped in churros — what even!? These people are evil geniuses!

You can add toppings, like brownie bites, sprinkles, Reese's Pieces, and more to this Fall-ready limited-edition treat. And if you're not into the possible mess the sandwich version could lead to, can we interest you in some pumpkin spice latte churro bites, perhaps? Either way you win.