We're Calling It Now — Everyone Will Be Drinking Coconut Beer This Summer
We're Calling It Now — Everyone Will Be Drinking Coconut Beer This Summer

This Summer, when you reach for a little (or big) cerveza, it'll be a coconut one. We're calling it now, the world is about to go loco for coconut. Reddit is already abuzz for Arcadia Ales's Porter Rico coconut beer and its "suntan lotion" taste (we mean that in a good way!), and they are not the only brewery using the sweet taste of the tropical fruit to flavor beer.

More and more coconut beers are coming out to quench your thirst and leave you feeling refreshed. Keep scrolling to see some of the best out there so far. Stock up the fridge!

Summer DrinksLatina FoodCoconutBeer
