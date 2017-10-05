 Skip Nav
Fast and Easy
12 One-Pot Arroz Con Pollo Recipes That Are Shockingly Easy to Make
Selena Gomez
26 Times Selena Gomez's Sexy Hair Sent Us Straight to the Hair Salon
Humor
55+ Memes You'll Only Relate to If You're Latinx
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
It's Time We Talk About Our Obsession With Demi Lovato's Eyebrows

OK, call me nuts, but I'm obsessed with Demi Lovato's eyebrows. I've been analyzing them for months (fine, it's been years), looking at them closely in pictures every time she hits the red carpet at award shows and makes talk show appearances.

In the past, I spent countless hours trying to figure out how the star gets her dark and bushy brows to be so perfectly defined, until her secret was finally revealed to me in an interview. "When I fill them in, I want to make sure that they're not too harsh in the inner corners, so they don't look drawn on. I like to have a smooth line underneath the brow and just fill in on top wherever there's little holes that need it," she told POPSUGAR.

But in my serious investigation, I discovered that Demi's brows have not always looked the same. They've actually been lighter, darker, thicker, thinner, curvier, flatter, more feathery — I might even say they're the most versatile brows out there. Scroll ahead to see what we mean. Demi's brows look good no matter what.

2017
2016
2016
2016
2016
2016
2016
2016
2016
2015
2015
2015
2015
2014
2014
2013
2013
2013
2012
2012
2012
2012
2012
2011
2010
2010
2009
2009
2008
2008
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina BeautyDemi LovatoEyebrowsCelebrity Beauty
Demi Lovato
16 Demi Lovato Costume Ideas That Will Make You Cool For Halloween
by Victor Verdugo
Demi Lovato Sexiest Instagram Pictures
Demi Lovato
48 Sexy Pictures of Demi Lovato That Prove There's Nothing Wrong With Being Confident
by Macy Daniela Martin
Who Has Demi Lovato Dated?
Demi Lovato
A Look Back at Demi Lovato's Dating History
by Celia Fernandez
Mandy Moore Beauty Interview 2017
Mandy Moore
by Kristina Rodulfo
Victoria Beckham Beauty Tips
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham on That Posh Spice Bob and Her New Estée Lauder Makeup
by Lauren Levinson
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds