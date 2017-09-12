 Skip Nav
Queen Letizia
From Her Engagement to 2017, This Is Queen Letizia of Spain's Style Evolution
Babies
100 Beautiful Spanish Baby Girl Names to Consider
DIY
Grab Your Scissors Because You'll Want to Copy This Latina's DIY Halloween Costumes
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
16 Demi Lovato Costume Ideas That Will Make You Cool For Halloween

We've loved Demi Lovato since her early Disney Channel days, but she's gone through a total transformation to become the superstar she is now. Through the years, her confidence has only gotten stronger, and it's evident in her new provocative lyrics and crazy-sexy outfits.

She's not afraid to show off her curvy body and show a little skin with edgy, revealing looks. That's why we're so inspired to take a play from Demi's book and sport one of her daring looks this Halloween. Whether you're looking for a bombshell beautiful costume or something a little more dark and striking, you can look to the singer for some inspiration.

Additional reporting by Celia Fernandez

Related
90+ of Demi Lovato's Drop-Dead Gorgeous Outfits Throughout the Years

Hot 2017 VMAs Demi
Fabletics Demi
"Sorry Not Sorry" Demi
Future Now Demi
Demigoddess Demi
Sexy 2015 VMAs Demi
Confident Demi
Sparkle Queen Demi
Rocker-Chic Demi
"Heart Attack" Demi
Gothic Beauty Demi
"Cool For the Summer" Demi
"Really Don't Care" Demi
Pin it!
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Sexy Halloween CostumesHalloween Costumes For WomenLatina FashionLatina CelebrityDIY CostumesDemi LovatoHalloween CostumesCostumesCelebrityHalloween
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
17 Old-School Celebrity Couples to Be For Halloween
by Brittney Stephens
Latin Celebrities' Reactions to DACA Ending
Politics
by Celia Fernandez
Demi Lovato's Harem Pants at the MTV VMAs 2017
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Wears Sparkly MC Hammer Pants to the VMAs — and Totally Freaking Works Them
by Alessandra Foresto
Demi Lovato Talks About the Battle of Staying Sober in a Powerful Speech
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Talks About the Battle of Staying Sober in a Powerful Speech
by Kelsie Gibson
Demi Lovato Holds Hands With Lauren Abedini at Disneyland
Demi Lovato
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds