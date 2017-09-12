16 Demi Lovato Costume Ideas That Will Make You Cool For Halloween

We've loved Demi Lovato since her early Disney Channel days, but she's gone through a total transformation to become the superstar she is now. Through the years, her confidence has only gotten stronger, and it's evident in her new provocative lyrics and crazy-sexy outfits.

She's not afraid to show off her curvy body and show a little skin with edgy, revealing looks. That's why we're so inspired to take a play from Demi's book and sport one of her daring looks this Halloween. Whether you're looking for a bombshell beautiful costume or something a little more dark and striking, you can look to the singer for some inspiration.

— Additional reporting by Celia Fernandez