Demi Lovato Is Giving "Instruction" on How to Break It Down in Her New Song

Demi Lovato "Instruction" Song Featuring Jax Jones

Demi Lovato's new collaboration doesn't need an introduction because it's just that hot. The singer is featured on Jax Jones's "Instruction" alongside Stefflon Don, and we literally can't stop listening to it. The song is so upbeat that you can't get through it without busting a move. We can already picture people in the club following the dance detailed out in the song. Fingers crossed that there will be a music video so we can see Demi Lovato break it down. Listen to it above and get ready to "wind to the left, sway to the right, and drop it down and take it back high."

