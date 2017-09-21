13 Gorgeous Halloween Makeup Tutorials Brought to Life by Desi Perkins

Before you had time to realize it, bam, Oct. 31 is basically here, so it's time to start thinking about what costume you are going to rock on Halloween. If you want to go the DIY route and show off your expert makeup skills all at once, there's no better place than YouTube to spark some inspiration, especially Desi Perkins's channel.

The melting skull look you can see above is by far one of her most popular with 4.1 million views, but if we had to pick a favorite, it would be the one where she re-created Selena Quintanilla's signature makeup look because, duh! It doesn't matter if you choose a scary tutorial to follow or one that's more on the PG side of things; following these step-by-step videos guarantees you'll impress.