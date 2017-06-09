Desi Perkin's Makeup Storage Is Something You Have to See to Believe

If this makeup collection doesn't make you green with envy, then you are not a beauty girl. Latina beauty vlogger Desi Perkins finally shared a video of her makeup room on her YouTube channel, and the detailed way in which she organizes her makeup is literally going to blow your mind.

As expected, Desi has a MASSIVE (it requires caps) stash of palettes, blushes, lipsticks, brushes, and more. In the video she reveals how she keeps everything organized by using lots of labels, The Container Store t-shirt and shoe organizers, and even an Ikea entertainment center to store all her goods. She has drawers for everything you could possibly imagine, including very specific categories, like "Spare Booty Blenders" (ha!) and flat concealer brushes. Hey, Desi, if you're watching, could we come visit this room and spend hours playing with everything?