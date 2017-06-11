Trust Us, You've Never Heard a Cover of "Despacito" Like This Before

Posted by Aferrados TV on Monday, May 29, 2017

Say hello to the epic instrumental cover of "Despacito" that you won't be able to say goodbye to. Aferrados TV posted a video on Facebook of two musicians, Jean Atajue and Alexis, according to the opening credits, playing the track with zampoñas (traditional South American pan flutes), and the results are spectacular. We can't even imagine the amount of skill and time these guys took to make this awesome instrumental cover happen. We wonder what Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee think about it? We bet they will love it as much as we do. Watch the video above — it'll send chills down your spine!