 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Trust Us, You've Never Heard a Cover of "Despacito" Like This Before
Summer
The Sweetest Passion Fruit Recipes That Taste Like Summer
Selena Gomez
21 Sexy Shoes Selena Gomez Has in Her Closet — and You Should, Too
Street Style
The Immigrant-Led Clothing Brand You've Been Seeing All Over Instagram

"Despacito" Cover With a Zampona Video

Trust Us, You've Never Heard a Cover of "Despacito" Like This Before

Posted by Aferrados TV on Monday, May 29, 2017

Say hello to the epic instrumental cover of "Despacito" that you won't be able to say goodbye to. Aferrados TV posted a video on Facebook of two musicians, Jean Atajue and Alexis, according to the opening credits, playing the track with zampoñas (traditional South American pan flutes), and the results are spectacular. We can't even imagine the amount of skill and time these guys took to make this awesome instrumental cover happen. We wonder what Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee think about it? We bet they will love it as much as we do. Watch the video above — it'll send chills down your spine!

Join the conversation
Latina EntertainmentViral VideosMusic
Join The Conversation
Humor
by Celia Fernandez
Facebook Gives 20 Days of Bereavement Leave to Employees
Facebook
Facebook Shows Compassion to Grieving Employees With 20 Days Paid Leave
by Sarah Siegel
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Demi Lovato Misery Business A Capella Version
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato's a Capella Version of Paramore's "Misery Business" Is Too Good for Words
by Celia Fernandez
Bacchanal Wine Bar in New Orleans
Wine
by Hedy Phillips
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds