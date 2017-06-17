 Skip Nav
Just Try Not to Fall in Love With This Rescue Pup Dressed as a Friar

We — as well as the rest of the internet — are head over heels in love with Carmelo the Schnauzer. This pup was taken in by friars at the Franciscan monastery of Cochabamba, Bolivia. The friars provided Carmelo with his very own habit and bestowed upon him the name Fray Bigotón. Carmelo now spends his days doing God's work, aka melting hearts by just generally being sweet and adorable.

"Here all of the brothers love him very much. He is a creature of God," Friar Jorge Fernandez told The Dodo. We can totally see why everyone loves him — and you will too when you scroll through and check out all the sweet pictures of him in his habit.

