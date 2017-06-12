Salma Hayek has a story about Donald Trump that none of us saw coming. The 50-year-old actress appeared on The Daily Show to promote her new movie Beatriz at Dinner and revealed Trump asked her out on a date even though he knew she had a boyfriend.

Starting at the 9:50 mark in the video above, Salma tells the story, saying she was at an event with her boyfriend at the time when Donald started talking to them and asked the couple to dinner. That's where Trump got Salma's phone number, later calling her to ask her out.

"Am I crazy? What about my boyfriend?" she recalls asking him. "He's not good enough for you. He's not important, he's not big enough for you. You have to go out with me," she says Trump told her. Needless to say Salma didn't accept. Watch the video above to see her explain the encounter.