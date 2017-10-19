This La Llorona Halloween Makeup Tutorial Will Frighten the Heck Out of Everyone

If you'd rather look scary than sexy for Halloween, we give you YouTuber Dulce Candy's La Llorona makeup tutorial. The video was posted a while back, but every Halloween it comes back to haunt us — in the best way possible. We're not going to lie here, Dulce's version of the Weeping Woman involves a lot of costume makeup and a little skill, but the end result will be worth it as you see friends freak the eff out and you end up sweeping up all best costume awards at parties. Watch the video above to be walked through every step, including how to create a nasty wound with silicon compound and contour your body to look like a skeleton. If this doesn't get you in the Halloween spirit, we don't know what will — maybe these other Halloween tutorials?