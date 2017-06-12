 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Out of More Than 18,000 Applicants, 1 of NASA's Newest Astronauts Is This Latino
Summer
The Sweetest Passion Fruit Recipes That Taste Like Summer
Latina Living
This Is Where You Can Get That Sparkly Frida Kahlo Jacket You're Seeing on Instagram
Celebrity Couples
Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama Had a Reunion and the Photo Is Too Damn Cute

Frank Rubio Becomes Newest Latino NASA Astronaut

Out of More Than 18,000 Applicants, 1 of NASA's Newest Astronauts Is This Latino

People of Earth…we happily introduce you to America's #NewAstronauts! These 12 humans were selected from more than 18,300 applicants, which is more than double the previous record of 8,000 set in 1978. These astronaut candidates will return to Johnson Space Center in August to begin two years fo training. Then they could be assigned to any of a variety of missions, including: performing research on the International Space Station, launching from American soil on spacecraft built by commercial companies, and departing for deep space missions in our Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System rocket. Applicants included U.S. citizens in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories Puerto Rico, Guam and America Samoa. The talented women and men selected for the new astronaut class represent the diversity of America and the career paths that can lead to a place in America's astronaut corps. Credit: NASA #nasa #NewAstronauts #astronauts #space #humanspaceflight #exploration #classof2017 #2017 #astronautcandidates #training #announcement #picoftheday #spacecraft

A post shared by NASA (@nasa) on

It's safe to say NASA's Astronaut Selection Board had their work cut out for them when a record-setting 18,000+ space enthusiasts applied to be a part of the newest astronaut class. After assessing thousands of qualified candidates, the results are in, and one of the 12 chosen astronauts-to-be is Salvadorian-American Frank Rubio.

It's easy to see why Rubio was picked to join the ranks at NASA because he's got quite the laundry list of qualifications. Born in Los Angeles but raised in Miami, the married father of four graduated from the US Military Academy and also earned a Doctorate of Medicine. Before starting medical school, he served as a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter pilot, flying a casual 1,100 hours, 600 of which were spent in combat. Oh, and did we mention he's also a surgeon?

Seeing as there have only been 11 Latino NASA astronauts to date, Rubio's selection is a pretty darn big deal. So what's next for Rubio and his fellow candidates? This August, they'll start two years of training to learn the ins and outs of the job before being assigned to an official mission. We're looking forward to seeing what he and the rest of the newest NASA additions accomplish in space!

Join the conversation
Latina NewsLatina LivingSpaceNASA
Join The Conversation
Katy Perry
Katy Perry on Why She Cut Her Hair: "I Don't Even Want to Look Like Katy Perry Anymore"
by Kelsey Garcia
Female Astronaut Breaks Record | Video
Peggy Whitson
She's the First US Astronaut to Set an Out-of-This-World Record
by Natalie Rivera
Photo of Earth From Saturn Rings
Science News
Holy Sh*t — This Is How Small the Earth Looks From Saturn
by Terry Carter
Mark Zuckerberg Super PAC Disrupt For America
Politics
People Want Mark Zuckerberg to Run For President, So There's a Super PAC to Make It Happen
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Israeli Nurse Breastfeeding Palestinian Baby
touching stories
Israeli Nurse Breastfeeding a Palestinian Baby Proves that Motherhood Is a Universal Bond
by Lauren Levy
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds