These Hand-Painted Frida Kahlo Sneakers Are a True Masterpiece

A post shared by Harvey Shoes (@harvey__shoes) on Oct 13, 2017 at 5:46am PDT

The one pair of sneakers you need in your life has finally arrived, and they're a thing of beauty! Harvey Shoes, a store in Rome — don't worry, they ship worldwide — takes Converse high-top sneakers and hand-paints them with gorgeous one-of-a-kind designs.

While you can send the company a design of your choice (literally anything you want; they can even paint your face on your shoes), there's one pair of high-tops in its shop that really caught our eye: a pair of bright green sneakers featuring one of Frida Kahlo's self-portraits, surrounded by flower details and her favorite saying, "Viva La Vida." The shoes will cost you $136, but considering they'll truly take your breath away, they are worth every penny.