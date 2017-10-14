 Skip Nav
Halloween
85 Halloween Costumes You Can DIY Without Going Broke
Celebrity Couples
41 Photos of Shakira and Gerard Piqué Proving They Are a Match Made in Heaven
Halloween
This Is What You Need to Create the Easiest Frida Kahlo DIY Halloween Costume

Frida Kahlo Hand-Painted Sneakers

These Hand-Painted Frida Kahlo Sneakers Are a True Masterpiece

A post shared by Harvey Shoes (@harvey__shoes) on

The one pair of sneakers you need in your life has finally arrived, and they're a thing of beauty! Harvey Shoes, a store in Rome — don't worry, they ship worldwide — takes Converse high-top sneakers and hand-paints them with gorgeous one-of-a-kind designs.

While you can send the company a design of your choice (literally anything you want; they can even paint your face on your shoes), there's one pair of high-tops in its shop that really caught our eye: a pair of bright green sneakers featuring one of Frida Kahlo's self-portraits, surrounded by flower details and her favorite saying, "Viva La Vida." The shoes will cost you $136, but considering they'll truly take your breath away, they are worth every penny.

Join the conversation
Latina FashionFrida KahloConverseShoes
Gigi Hadid
41 Times Gigi Hadid Proved Sneakers Were Way Hotter Than High Heels
by Aemilia Madden
Tyler The Creator Converse Sneakers
Fashion News
Guys, There's a Secret Message Hidden on These New Converse Sneakers
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Melania Trump Texas Hat
Melania Trump
Melania Trump Put on a New Hat For Her Second Visit to Texas
by Sarah Wasilak
5 Easy Ways to Style Your Converse Sneakers This Fall
Converse
5 Easy Ways to Style Your Converse Sneakers This Fall
by Sen Ayané
Michelle Obama Wearing Converse August 2016
Michelle Obama
Malia Obama Could Have Easily Stolen These Shoes From Her Mom's Closet
by Samantha Sutton
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds