These Tweets Hilariously Show What Thanksgiving in a Latino Household Is Like

For most people Thanksgiving is about the turkey, football, and having a quiet and relaxing evening with family. For Latinos, it's much more complicated. It involves uncountable amounts of family (and pretend family) members, uneatable amounts of food that run the gamut from traditional (sure, mashed potatoes) to purely Latin (tamales, coquito, arroz con pollo!), a definite touch of dancing, a little pressure to follow tradition, and lots and lots of gossiping.

And because Latinos are all about banding together and sharing, the Twitter-verse created the hashtags #ThanksgivingWithLatinoFamilies and #ThanksgivingWithHispanics. Keep scrolling to see the best memes and tweets that define what it is like to spend this particular Thursday with your relatives, then check out a few ways that Latinos make Thanksgiving their own.



— Additional reporting by Macy Daniela Martin