Gina Rodriguez Proves She's 1 of Us, Admits It Took Her 11 Years to Pay Student Loans

She might be a sought-after actress, but Gina Rodriguez is still a human, just like the rest of us. The 32-year-old appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and spoke about finally getting rid of her college debt — 11 years after graduating.

Gina got her bachelor of fine arts in 2006 from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. In the interview with Colbert, she admitted she was just able to pay off her student loans in 2016 on the same day she found out she was nominated for her second Golden Globe for her role on Jane the Virgin.

"I just paid it off," she said. "This is actually super dope . . . I would never change it for the world but, yes, it took me way too long." We love how real Gina was during the candid interview, showing that being a celebrity doesn't immediately equal being above all normal young adult struggles. Watch the video above to see what else she had to say about her education and upcoming roles.