We Are Hopelessly Devoted to This Mariachi Group's Cover of This Famous Grease Song

For those of us who can't help but watch Grease every time we come across it on TV, there's this amazing mariachi cover of Olivia Newton-John's "Hopelessly Devoted to You."

The Mariachi Entertainment System (MES), a band based in San Antonio, TX, is behind the remake of the song, featuring the classic mariachi sounds of trumpets and guitars. The group slowed it down for this cover, after creating videos for songs from video game The Legend of Zelda and claymation movie The Nightmare Before Christmas, and after watching the video above (and being mesmerized), you'll hope they continue to cover classic movie soundtracks. MES, where can we put in some requests?