 Skip Nav
Holiday Food
100 Recipes That Will Spice Up Your Holiday Spread
Latina Living
14 Everyday Struggles of Bilingual People
Holiday Food
15 Unexpected Ways to Enjoy Lechón on Christmas Day
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Holidays Won't Be Complete Without a Big Batch of 1 of These Sangria Recipes

'Tis the season for Winter-inspired cocktails. And there's nothing better than sangria, especially considering it can be made with fresh produce that basically tastes like Christmas — apples, cranberries, pears, and pomegranates. It's the perfect drink to accompany your holiday feast. Plus, it feels kind of healthy with all that fruit, right? Whether you're having a full-on party or just an intimate gathering, we've rounded up some great recipes you'll love. Keep scrolling to explore all the delicious options!

Related
100 Recipes That Will Spice Up Your Holiday Spread
Traditional Red Sangria
Apple Sangria
Christmas Sangria
Frozen Sangria
Honeycrisp Sangria
Cranberry-Apple Sangria
Pear Spiced Sangria
Apple, Pear, and Pomegranate Fall Sangria
Citrus Sangria
Sparkling Apple Cider Sangria
Cranberry Orange Sangria
Honey Apple Rosé Sangria
Rosé Sangria
Pomegranate Holiday Sangria
Sangria Sorbet
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina FoodCollective LatinaHoliday FoodPS Influencer FoodSangriaHappy HourRecipesHolidayDrinksCocktails
Fast and Easy
This 4-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookie Recipe Actually Works
by Anna Monette Roberts
Jeff Mauro's Mashed Potatoes Recipe
Recipes
These Mashed Potatoes Are Basically Like Cream-Cheese Frosting
by Sara Cagle
Spiked Warm Apple Cider Recipes
Holiday Food
11 Spiked and Spiced Apple Cider Recipes
by Nicole Perry
Easy Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe
Kid-Friendly Recipes
The Only Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe You'll Need
by Anna Monette Roberts
How to Decorate Cookies With Royal Icing
Holiday Food
How to Decorate Christmas Cookies With Royal Icing
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds