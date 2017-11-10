The Holidays Won't Be Complete Without a Big Batch of 1 of These Sangria Recipes

'Tis the season for Winter-inspired cocktails. And there's nothing better than sangria, especially considering it can be made with fresh produce that basically tastes like Christmas — apples, cranberries, pears, and pomegranates. It's the perfect drink to accompany your holiday feast. Plus, it feels kind of healthy with all that fruit, right? Whether you're having a full-on party or just an intimate gathering, we've rounded up some great recipes you'll love. Keep scrolling to explore all the delicious options!



