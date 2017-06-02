 Skip Nav
J Balvin Just Released a Very "Bonita" Song That Screams Summer Hit
J Balvin Bonita Song

J Balvin Just Released a Very "Bonita" Song That Screams Summer Hit

J Balvin, along with the Puerto Rican duo Jowell and Randy, just released their new song "Bonita" with a music video that will grab everyone's attention. Balvin is always rapping about pretty ladies, and this time it's no exception.

The music video is very different from others that Balvin has released before. It features a lot of animations and is filled with emoji and references to Instagram. In the video, Balvin rocks a bunch of different looks that show just how much he loves to play around with his style. The upbeat tempo of the song is sure to have everyone dancing the night away. Watch it all go down in the video above.

