17 Times Jennifer Lopez Rocked Workout Gear That'll Make You Want to Hit the Gym

It probably comes as no surprise that the Jennifer Lopez loves to work out — and sticks to a strict diet that keeps her body looking like she was carved out of stone by the gods. All that means is we get to see plenty of J Lo's gym looks and see how the queen of the naked dress manages to add a little sexy to her workout gear.

J Lo is never one to shy away from rocking a bright pair of sneakers, a crop top, or a sexy pair of leggings to the gym (or when she's out and about traveling the world in athleisure). She always manages to give her sweat-session looks her own personal touch and occasionally even still wears her favorite '90s classic: the velour suit.

If you need some workout clothes inspiration, take a look at Jennifer's best looks ahead.