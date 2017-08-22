17 Times Jennifer Lopez Rocked Workout Gear That'll Make You Want to Hit the Gym

Jennifer Lopez's Best Workout Outfits
It probably comes as no surprise that the Jennifer Lopez loves to work out — and sticks to a strict diet that keeps her body looking like she was carved out of stone by the gods. All that means is we get to see plenty of J Lo's gym looks and see how the queen of the naked dress manages to add a little sexy to her workout gear.
J Lo is never one to shy away from rocking a bright pair of sneakers, a crop top, or a sexy pair of leggings to the gym (or when she's out and about traveling the world in athleisure). She always manages to give her sweat-session looks her own personal touch and occasionally even still wears her favorite '90s classic: the velour suit.
If you need some workout clothes inspiration, take a look at Jennifer's best looks ahead.