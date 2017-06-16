Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Leggings That Will Add a Little Sexy to Any Gym Outfit

Jennifer Lopez is the queen of athleisure style, there is no denying that. The 47-year-old stepped out in New York City looking as comfy as ever in an oversize parka (it was a cool Spring day), a black graphic sweatshirt, black leggings, and sneakers — a pretty simple outfit, until you look closer. Zoom in on J Lo's calves and you'll spot crisscross mesh detailing on her leggings that gave her gym outfit a sexy twist by showing unexpected skin.

This look was a strong contrast to her most recent outing, where she wore a $7,900 Valentino trench coat. That's what J Lo does well — dressing high fashion one day and super chill the next. Keep scrolling to see more photos of Jennifer's gym look and shop similar legging options.