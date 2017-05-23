Our Hearts Just Skipped a Beat Over Jennifer Lopez's Instagram Post to ARod

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 22, 2017 at 11:45pm PDT

Jennifer Lopez's relationship with Alex Rodriguez is going strong and she wants all of her Instagram followers to know it. The 47-year-old posted an adorable cuddly photo with ARod for Man Crush Monday, dedicating the social media holiday to her new boyfriend. She captioned it "My #MCM," but from the look of the sweet PDA in the snap, he's her crush all day, every day.

These two have been dating for a few months, going on vacation together, meeting each other's kids, and even partying with Jennifer's ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

When J Lo last appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she revealed she was the one who approached the former baseball player. "I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him walk by. Afterwards, I went outside and for some reason I felt like tapping him on the shoulder and I said 'hi' . . . and that was it."