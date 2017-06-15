 Skip Nav
Tell Us This Doesn't Prove Thalia and J Lo Have Found the Fountain of Youth

Jennifer Lopez and Thalia have been friends for years, appearing in magazine covers together and often being by each other's sides when celebrating major milestones, like Thalia's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and J Lo's 46th birthday. But we're wondering if the pair also shares the same skin care regimen, because both of them look better than ever and quite possibly even younger as the years go by. Keep scrolling to see what we mean by taking a look back at photos of the friends from 2004.

