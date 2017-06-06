6/06/17 6/06/17 POPSUGAR Latina Jessica Alba Jessica Alba Denim Jumpsuit June 2017 Jessica Alba, Denim Professional, Just Took the Her Love of Jumpsuits to a New Level June 6, 2017 by Celia Fernandez 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Jessica Alba knows a good denim look when she sees one. The 36-year-old actress and entrepreneur attended a Havaianas + Baby2Baby Beach Party in Santa Monica, CA, wearing one of the hottest trends of the year: a denim jumpsuit. While Jessica's one-and-done look was comfortable, it wasn't that simple. Her The Great jumpsuit (currently sold out) featured two pockets at the waist, buttons down the middle that could be worn open or closed, and a loose boyfriend-style silhouette. Jessica went for a very boho vibe, pairing her jean jumpsuit with a pair of flip flops, simple gold hoops, and her hair in her signature beachy waves. Keep scrolling to see photos of Jessica and to shop a jumpsuit of your own. RelatedTake a Scroll Through 19 Years' Worth of Jessica Alba's Style Shop Brands Citizens of Humanity · Stella McCartney · Current/Elliott · MiH Jeans Image Source: Getty / Stefanie Keenan Jessica Alba's Denim Jumpsuit Image Source: Getty / Stefanie Keenan Image Source: Getty / Stefanie Keenan Get the Look Image Source: Getty / Stefanie Keenan Citizens of Humanity Flight denim jumpsuit $400 from Selfridges Buy Now See more Citizens of Humanity Casual Pants Citizens of Humanity Denim jumpsuit $461 $277 from mytheresa Buy Now See more Citizens of Humanity Women's Fashion Stella McCartney Denim jumpsuit $1,070 $428 from The Outnet Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Women's Fashion Current/Elliott The Whitney denim jumpsuit $388 $174.60 from The Outnet Buy Now See more Current/Elliott Women's Fashion shopbop.com Women's Fashion Etienne Marcel Denim Jumpsuit $232 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more shopbop.com Women's Fashion MiH Jeans Uta Denim Jumpsuit - Mid denim $395 $198 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more MiH Jeans Women's Fashion Share this post Latina FashionLatina CelebritySummer StyleGet The LookSummerCelebrity StyleDenimShoppingJessica Alba