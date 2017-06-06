 Skip Nav
Jessica Alba, Denim Professional, Just Took the Her Love of Jumpsuits to a New Level

Jessica Alba Denim Jumpsuit June 2017

Jessica Alba, Denim Professional, Just Took the Her Love of Jumpsuits to a New Level

Jessica Alba knows a good denim look when she sees one. The 36-year-old actress and entrepreneur attended a Havaianas + Baby2Baby Beach Party in Santa Monica, CA, wearing one of the hottest trends of the year: a denim jumpsuit.

While Jessica's one-and-done look was comfortable, it wasn't that simple. Her The Great jumpsuit (currently sold out) featured two pockets at the waist, buttons down the middle that could be worn open or closed, and a loose boyfriend-style silhouette. Jessica went for a very boho vibe, pairing her jean jumpsuit with a pair of flip flops, simple gold hoops, and her hair in her signature beachy waves. Keep scrolling to see photos of Jessica and to shop a jumpsuit of your own.

Take a Scroll Through 19 Years' Worth of Jessica Alba's Style

Image Source: Getty / Stefanie Keenan
Jessica Alba's Denim Jumpsuit
Jessica Alba's Denim Jumpsuit
Image Source: Getty / Stefanie Keenan
Jessica Alba, Denim Professional, Just Took the Her Love of Jumpsuits to a New Level
Image Source: Getty / Stefanie Keenan
Image Source: Getty / Stefanie Keenan
Citizens of Humanity
Flight denim jumpsuit
$400
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Citizens of Humanity Casual Pants
Citizens of Humanity
Denim jumpsuit
$461 $277
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Citizens of Humanity Women's Fashion
Stella McCartney
Denim jumpsuit
$1,070 $428
from The Outnet
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Women's Fashion
Current/Elliott
The Whitney denim jumpsuit
$388 $174.60
from The Outnet
Buy Now See more Current/Elliott Women's Fashion
shopbop.com Women's Fashion
Etienne Marcel Denim Jumpsuit
$232
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Women's Fashion
MiH Jeans
Uta Denim Jumpsuit - Mid denim
$395 $198
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more MiH Jeans Women's Fashion
Latina FashionLatina CelebritySummer StyleGet The LookSummerCelebrity StyleDenimShoppingJessica Alba
