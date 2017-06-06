Jessica Alba, Denim Professional, Just Took the Her Love of Jumpsuits to a New Level

Jessica Alba knows a good denim look when she sees one. The 36-year-old actress and entrepreneur attended a Havaianas + Baby2Baby Beach Party in Santa Monica, CA, wearing one of the hottest trends of the year: a denim jumpsuit.

While Jessica's one-and-done look was comfortable, it wasn't that simple. Her The Great jumpsuit (currently sold out) featured two pockets at the waist, buttons down the middle that could be worn open or closed, and a loose boyfriend-style silhouette. Jessica went for a very boho vibe, pairing her jean jumpsuit with a pair of flip flops, simple gold hoops, and her hair in her signature beachy waves. Keep scrolling to see photos of Jessica and to shop a jumpsuit of your own.