 Skip Nav
Hispanic Heritage Month
How My Latina Culture Helped Me Win an Olympic Gold Medal
Alessandra Ambrosio
This Is Why Alessandra Ambrosio's Street Style Is Always So Damn Good
TV
29 Telenovelas to Add to Your Netflix Queue Right Now
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Every Single Look Joan Smalls Wore This Fashion Week

There would be no fashion week without Puerto Rican model Joan Smalls. The beauty is a staple on the top runways of New York, Paris, Milan, and London Fashion Weeks, having walked for designers like Miu Miu, Lanvin, Michael Kors, and of course, Balmain.

For the Spring 2018 season, Joan kicked off her busy schedule by walking the Tom Ford show in two looks and even showing off her amazing off-duty style at the afterparty. She followed that with appearances at Fenty Puma, Jeremy Scott, Alexander Wang, Brandon Maxwell, and more. With Fashion Month in full swing, we're sure Joan will only bring on more stylish moments.

Related
Ring the Fire Alarm Because These Joan Smalls's Bikinigrams Are Smoking

Joan Showed Up at the Tommy Hilfiger Show Wearing a Highlighter Yellow Lace Bodysuit
The Puerto Rican Model Had a Wild Side at the Tommy Hilfiger Show at London Fashion Week
She Looked Tough in Her Second Leather Look at the Tommy Hilfiger
She Made Us Want a Clear Duster Coat at the Love Magazina and Miu Miu Party
She Looked Etheral in a Black Sheer Dress at Topshop
At Topshop, She Also Wore Her Name on Her Shirt
Joan Spent Her Free Time Hanging Out With Fellow Model Hailey Baldwin in London
She Walked the Michael Kors Runway in a Bright Bikini at NWFW
The Model Left the Fenty Puma by Rihanna Show Wearing Jean Cutoffs and a Graphic Sweatshirt
She Walked the Fenty Puma by Rihanna Runway in an Incredible Cobalt Blue Look
And a Motorcycle Outfit Paired With Heels
A Staple on the Alexander Wang Runway, Joan Wore a Black and White Gown Over Jeans
She Wore the Same Outfit at the After-Party
At the Jeremy Scott Show, Joan Gave Us a Peek at Her Toned Abs
And Walked the Runway in a Sparkly Number That Basically Defied Gravity
She Chose a Naked Dress For the Harper's Bazaar Icons Party
This Brandon Maxwell Dreamy Bridal Gown Looked Stunning on Joan
Her Other Look at the Show Was the Total Opposite
The Day Before, She Attended the Tom Ford Afterparty Where She Spent Time With Karlie Kloss
Earlier in the Day, She Walked the Tom Ford Runway in an All-Black Look
She Also Wore a Pastel Pink Look That Made Her Legs Look Miles Long
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina FashionLatina CelebrityJoan SmallsRunwayModels
Join The Conversation
Halloween
Sexy and Scary Halloween Costume Inspiration From Your Favorite Victoria's Secret Angels
by Alessandra Foresto
Joan Smalls's Tropical Bikini March 2017
Joan Smalls
It's Not Joan Small's Toned Abs You'll Be Eyeing — It's the Bikini She's Wearing
by Alessandra Foresto
Joan Smalls Met Gala Dress 2017
Joan Smalls
Joan Smalls Is Pure Punk and Heat in a Fiery Red Dress at the Met Gala
by Alessandra Foresto
Joan Smalls at Fashion Week Spring 2017
Joan Smalls
When It Comes to Fashion Month, Joan Smalls Is the Ruler of the Runway
by Alessandra Foresto
Joan Smalls's Best Runway Looks
Joan Smalls
20 Joan Smalls Runway Looks So Avant-Garde, They Could Double as Halloween Costumes
by Macy Daniela Martin
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds