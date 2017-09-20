Every Single Look Joan Smalls Wore This Fashion Week

There would be no fashion week without Puerto Rican model Joan Smalls. The beauty is a staple on the top runways of New York, Paris, Milan, and London Fashion Weeks, having walked for designers like Miu Miu, Lanvin, Michael Kors, and of course, Balmain.

For the Spring 2018 season, Joan kicked off her busy schedule by walking the Tom Ford show in two looks and even showing off her amazing off-duty style at the afterparty. She followed that with appearances at Fenty Puma, Jeremy Scott, Alexander Wang, Brandon Maxwell, and more. With Fashion Month in full swing, we're sure Joan will only bring on more stylish moments.

